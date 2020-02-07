Family Night Out program open to military families

Veterans and active service members, bring your families and join us for a free Military Family Night Out program. This 14-week program includes dinner, family activities and the opportunity to bring parents and children of all ages together while having great fun! Learn in a welcoming atmosphere about a variety of topics regarding family and military support. Each new graduating family will receive up to $300 in gift card incentives. This free opportunity is for all people who served (or serve) in every branch of the military as well as families who have a loved one deployed. The next group begins Tuesday, February 18th from 5:30-7:00 at Valley Road School (24 Valley Rd, Stanhope). To register, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/MFNO2020. For more information, contact Ayla at the Center for Prevention and Counseling at 973-383-4787 ext. 257 or ayla@centerforprevention.org.