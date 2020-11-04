Election results: Local (updated)

Hamburg Borough Council, three-year term (two open seats):

Joyce N. Oehler (Republican) 776

Richard Krasnomowitz (Republican) 696

Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Hamburg, one open seat):

Virginia Jones 866

Hamburg Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

Robert Jones 790

David Dreifus 756

Tricia Schels 771

Hamburg Borough Board of Education, two-year unexpired term (one open seat):

Brianne Perrotto-Zicarelli 835

Hamburg Borough Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (two open seats):

Francis Brunke 812

Franklin Borough Common Council, three-year term (two open seats):

Patricia N. Rowett (Democrat) 670

Joe Limon (Republican) 1,076

John E. Postas (Republican) 1,016

Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Franklin, one open seat):

No petition filed in Franklin

Franklin Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

Kathleen Clohessey (Kids Come First) 1,203

Wayne Bartron 909

Shane Hrbek 964

Franklin Borough Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):

No petition filed

Hardyston Township Council, three-year term (two open seats):

Edmund Jacobsen (Democrat) 1,197

Kristy Lavin (Democrat) 1,385

Frank Cicerale (Republican) 1,768

Brian J. Kaminski (Republican) 1,825

Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Hardyston, one open seat):

Debra L. Lukacsko 2,599

Hardyston Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

Susan Lucarelli 2,537

Lafayette Township Committee, three-year term (two open seats):

Alan R. Henderson (Republican) 831

Gregory J. Corcoran (Republican) 760

Lafayette Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

Joshua Aikens 802

Lafayette Township Board of Education, two-year unexpired term (one open seat):

No petition filed

Ogdensburg Borough Common Council, three-year term (two open seats):

Michael Nardini (Democrat) 569

Alfonse A. De Meo 369

Ogdensburg Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

Stacy Walsh 618

Toni L. Corban 592

Mary E. Donegan 629

Shall Lafayette Township allow up to 30 percent of the balance of the Lafayette Township Open Space, Recreation and Farmland and Historic Preservation Trust Fund used each year for the development of open space properties?

Yes 637

No 488

Should the Lafayette Township Board of Education reduce the number of seats on its board from nine to seven?

Yes 752

No 349

