Election results: Local (updated)

Hamburg Borough Council, three-year term (two open seats):
Joyce N. Oehler (Republican) 776
Richard Krasnomowitz (Republican) 696
Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Hamburg, one open seat):
Virginia Jones 866
Hamburg Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
Robert Jones 790
David Dreifus 756
Tricia Schels 771
Hamburg Borough Board of Education, two-year unexpired term (one open seat):
Brianne Perrotto-Zicarelli 835
Hamburg Borough Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (two open seats):
Francis Brunke 812
Franklin Borough Common Council, three-year term (two open seats):
Patricia N. Rowett (Democrat) 670
Joe Limon (Republican) 1,076
John E. Postas (Republican) 1,016
Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Franklin, one open seat):
No petition filed in Franklin
Franklin Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
Kathleen Clohessey (Kids Come First) 1,203
Wayne Bartron 909
Shane Hrbek 964
Franklin Borough Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):
No petition filed
Hardyston Township Council, three-year term (two open seats):
Edmund Jacobsen (Democrat) 1,197
Kristy Lavin (Democrat) 1,385
Frank Cicerale (Republican) 1,768
Brian J. Kaminski (Republican) 1,825
Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Hardyston, one open seat):
Debra L. Lukacsko 2,599
Hardyston Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
Susan Lucarelli 2,537
Lafayette Township Committee, three-year term (two open seats):
Alan R. Henderson (Republican) 831
Gregory J. Corcoran (Republican) 760
Lafayette Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
Joshua Aikens 802
Lafayette Township Board of Education, two-year unexpired term (one open seat):
Ogdensburg Borough Common Council, three-year term (two open seats):
Michael Nardini (Democrat) 569
Alfonse A. De Meo 369
Ogdensburg Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
Stacy Walsh 618
Toni L. Corban 592
Mary E. Donegan 629
Shall Lafayette Township allow up to 30 percent of the balance of the Lafayette Township Open Space, Recreation and Farmland and Historic Preservation Trust Fund used each year for the development of open space properties?
Yes 637
No 488
Should the Lafayette Township Board of Education reduce the number of seats on its board from nine to seven?
Yes 752
No 349
Click here for updated state, federal, and county results.