Earthkeepers Summer Day Camp coming to Sparta United Methodist Church

Sparta. “Let’s celebrate and care for God’s Creation: Earth!” says Sparta United Methodist Church, which will be hosting Earthkeepers Summer Day Camp from Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

Camp is offered to all children from age four through fifth grade. Sixth-graders and older are welcome to serve as volunteers.

Earthkeepers is a fully outdoors program. Campers will participate in a variety of themed stations. including Music & Dance, Arts & Crafts, Science, Games & Recreation, Story Time, Sacred Time, and more.

On the last day kids will enjoy splish-splashy fun during the water-themed carnival, featuring water games, activities, and lots of other ways to have fun in the sun.

The church is located at 71 Sparta Avenue. To register visit spartaumc.org/earthkeepers.