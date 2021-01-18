Covid vaccine administered at Newton senior living community

Newton. United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen, a continuing care retirement community in Newton, recently welcomed its opportunity to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Residents and associates in healthcare (skilled nursing) got their first vaccine. CVS pharmacy staff arrived onsite fully equipped and set up the clinic. Associates received their vaccines in a central location. In the Harris Health Care Center, they traveled room by room and administered the vaccine to residents. “We are pleased that New Jersey has made the right decision and included long-term care residents and staff as a top priority for vaccination in our state,” said a statement by UMC. “While the vaccine is not a panacea, it is an important step towards making our community healthy and safe. After ten long months, it is a ray of hope for everyone.”