Counselor Association names Caring Award winners

The Sussex County Counselor Association has announced the Annual SCSCA Caring Award Winners at each county High School and Middle School.

Each school nominates a graduating 8th and 12th-grade students who exemplify the qualities of a Caring Student.

Due to COVID, the association was unable to honor each recipient at a breakfast ceremony; however, SCCC has provided lawn signs for each student to honor them.

Also on the sussexcountysca.org website, there is a have provided a virtual slideshow of each award winner. SCSCA also presents each award winner with a gift card to Dunkin Donut.