Council sets aside $18K to fix borough hall roof

Sussex. The Sussex Borough Council on Dec. 2 unanimously agreed to earmark $18,000 to fix the roof on Borough Hall. The public reading and second reading is scheduled for the Dec. 15 meeting. The money will be paid out from the borough’s general capital fund.

Antoinette Smith, the borough administrator and municipal clerk, said the plan originally called for $14,500 to replace the roof but the amount was upped after a committee decision. “We felt it may go more than that, so we need to have the funding in place,” Smith said.

Council President Robert Holowach also asked about UV lighting in the borough’s HVAC system, and said the borough should still pursue that. UV light can help eliminate many types of fungi, bacteria, germs, viruses and pathogens. But Mayor Edward Meyer said the borough may need to get a new quote on that project.

The council also approved a new three-year contract with Wantage Township for tax collection services and a one-year contract with Wantage for animal control services.