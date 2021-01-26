Colleges graduate 11 from nursing program

Sussex County Community College (SCCC), in partnership with Passaic County Community College (PCCC), recognized 11 students at a Nurse Pinning Ceremony in the Performing Arts Center on January 11. This year’s ceremony, like many others, was held with just students while families looked on via Zoom.

The partnership between the colleges enables students to obtain an outstanding nursing education in Sussex County. This collaboration is a concerted effort to prepare qualified nurses for the community.

Pinning the nurse graduates this year were Catherine Nelms, assistant professor, and Patricia Aprile, instructor, at SCCC Nurse Education.

The evening included an awards ceremony, candlelight ceremony, and the recitation of the International Council of Nurses Pledge. Remote congratulatory speeches were made by Dr. Jon Connolly, SCCC President, Dr. Steven Rose, PCCC President and administrators from both Sussex County Community College and Passaic County Community College.

After the ceremony, the students now have one more comprehensive exam, the National Council Licensing Exam (NCLEX), to complete before they can become licensed as a registered nurse.

In this innovative program, qualified students who are admitted to the Passaic County Community College Nurse Education Program offered in conjunction with SCCC take the clinical courses with PCCC on the SCCC campus. These clinical courses comprise a four-semester sequence, which begins each January and is designed to include both general education and nursing courses for students who have selected careers as registered nurses.

General education courses from the sciences and liberal arts enhance the student’s understanding of clients with acute and chronic health problems. The curriculum prepares students to practice in hospitals and health agencies within the framework of the American Nurses Association’s Standards of Practice and the New Jersey Nurse Practice Act.

Awards

The following awards were presented:

● Academic Achievement: Elizabeth Publik

This award is presented to the student with the highest GPA.

● Professional Nursing: Alondra Lorenzo

This award is presented to the student who demonstrates clinical excellence throughout the Nurse Education Program as provider and manager of care and a member of the nursing profession.

● New Jersey League for Nursing: Hollie DeBlock

This award is presented to a New Jersey resident who demonstrates involvement in student activities, community activities, particularly those related to consumer health projects.

● Nurse Education Service: Shannon Mahoney

This award is presented to the student who demonstrates both the quality and quantity of contributions to the program, college, community, and peers.

● Spirit of Nursing: Michelle Franco

This award is present to the student who demonstrates professional involvement, leadership, and academic achievement demonstrating commitment and passion in the role of student nurse.