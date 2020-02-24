Center for Prevention plans Narcan training

Franklin. A free Narcan training will be held at the Franklin Senior Center, 15 Cork Hill Rd., Franklin, NJ 07416 on Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020, from 7-8 p.m., hosted by The Center for Prevention and Counseling. It teaches attendees how to recognize the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose and how to administer the life-saving medication, Narcan. They also will learn more about addiction prevention, treatment and recovery support options and how to get help for yourself or a loved one. Register now for this free training and learn how to be part of the solution to the opioid epidemic. All are welcome and free Narcan kits will be distributed to all attendees. For more information on this training or further addiction recovery support services in Sussex County, please call The Center in Newton at (973)940-2966 or email annmarie@centerforprevention.org. To register for this training and other Narcan trainings in Sussex County go to www.centerforprevention.org/rcc/narcan