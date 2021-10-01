Amid shortage, Vernon increases pay for substitute school nurses

Vernon. The Vernon school board on Sept. 23 unanimously agreed to increase pay for substitute nurses by $50 per day to cover a shortfall.

The district currently pays substitute nurses $200 per day, but Superintendent Karen D’Avino said the five substitute nurses on the district’s list have been choosing to work in districts that pay more than Vernon does.

The school board also unanimously approved a contract with All Ways Caring Nursing Agency to supply the district with floater nurses, at $65 per hour, to assist school nurses.

“We hope that increasing from $200 to $250 will entice people to come,” D’Avino said. “But we really do need to have additional folks because we’re really shorthanded right now.”