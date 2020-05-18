William J. Bork Jr. of the Lake Owassa section Frankford Township, N.J., passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home. He was 78.

Son of the late William J. Sr. and Betty (Lunde-Truskowski) Bork, he was born Jan. 28, 1942, in Rahway, N.J.

He worked as a maintenance supervisor for US Gypsum in Clark, N.J., for 30 years prior to his retirement in 2004. William became a full-time resident of Lake Owassa in 2011 and spent his summers there for 61 years prior.

William coached Little League for the Bisons and Mauro Motors team of the Babe Ruth League in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He became a member of the Robert E. Lee Civil War Roundtable of Woodbridge in 1992. William was also a board member of the Lake Owassa Community Association.

In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his first wife, Beatrice Bouchard in 1991.

He is survived by his second wife, Patricia (Smith) Bork; sons, William J. Bork III and wife, Kelly, of Iselin, N.J., and Christopher Bork and wife, Catherine, of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.; daughters, JoAnn Bork Mannifield and husband, Kevin, of North Brunswick, N.J., and Patricia Bork Ianni and husband, David, of Pen Argyl, Pa., Sandra Mackin and wife, Merissa, of Budd Lake, N.J., and Colleen Mackin of Frankford Township; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Trudi Bork Huffman and husband, Larry, of Roanoke, Va.

Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.