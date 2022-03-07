Tony Policastro and Michele Reilly married

Frank and Allyson Policastro are proud to announce the wedding of their son, Tony Policastro to Michele Reilly on Oct. 16, 2021 at City Winery in Montgomery N.Y.

Tony is a Sparta High School graduate from the class of ‘09. He then went on to RPI and graduated with a degree in architecture. He currently works in New York City.

Michele is a Cicero High School graduate from the class of 09, who then went on to graduate from F.I.T. with a degree in product development. Michele currently works in New York City.

They currently reside in Jersey City.