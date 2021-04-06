Yvonne D. Finamore of Vernon, N.J., peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. She was 67.

Born in Paterson, N.J., to the late Louis and Caroline Fusillo, Yvonne grew up in Hawthorne, N.J., and graduated Hawthorne High School in 1971. After working several secretarial jobs, Yvonne married her high school sweetheart, Ronald, in 1974, and they moved to Vernon in 1975 to start a family.

She loved being around children and thoroughly enjoyed working as a lunch aide in the Vernon School System. She was a member of St. Monica Roman Catholic Church in Sussex R.C.

Yvonne was a doting mother and always attended all her sons sporting events while they were growing up. She cherished her quality time with her grandkids and often talked about their visits together.

Yvonne is survived by her loving husband, Ronald; sons, Ron and his partner. Kim of Wantage, N.J., Timothy of California, Anthony and his wife, Sheena, of Shohola, Pa., and John and his wife, Giovanna, of West Milford, N.J.; brother, Louis Fusillo of Stockholm, N.J.; sister, Annie Knupp, her husband, John, and niece, Jessica, all of Virginia; nephew, Louis and his family of Kentucky; and grandchildren, Cassandra, Ethan, Jennifer, William, Bella, Gage, Austin, Savannah, Addison, Ryan, Myla, and Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, N.J., 07860. Private cremation services were made by the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.