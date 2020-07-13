William Christian Hall of Vernon, N.J., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Newton Medical Center, Newton, N.J. He was 91.

Son of the late Carolyn Hall, William was born on Aug. 20, 1928, in The Bronx, N.Y.

He was a resident of East Harlem, N.Y., and 40-plus years in Vernon, N.J.

William served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a TV repairman and was in custodial maintenance services for several schools and corporations throughout the area. He was a collector of die cast miniature cars and enjoyed gardening.

William is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Margaret A. (Wichman); his loving daughter, Christine Wetterauw and her husband, William R., of Franklin, N.J.; his cherished granddaughter, Kaitlyn Wetterauw of Franklin, his nieces and nephew; and his best friend, German shepherd Heidi.

Relatives and friends were received on July 3 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin. Interment committal services were held at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.