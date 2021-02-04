William (Bill) Siek Postma was born on Feb. 2, 1955, to the late Siek and Rena Postma and went home to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 65.

He was at home with his sister, Betty and her husband, Douglas McRoberts, in Ottsville, Pa.

As Bill is now rejoicing in heaven, his light continues to shine with us here on earth. We rejoice in the fact that Bill is talking, dancing, and playing the piano in heaven!

Bill lived with his family on the family farm in Wantage, N.J., for most of his life, working alongside his parents and siblings. He was a member of Sussex Christian Reformed Church until he moved to Pennsylvania, where he attended Lansdale Life Church. Bill enjoyed the SCARC program at the Eickman Work Center in Newton, N.J., for many years and made many special friendships there.

Bill was a part of so many families and communities and left his thumbprint on more lives than we know even without using many words. Bill loved music, family, family celebrations, church community, and he loved to work doing many tasks.

Bill’s favorite song was “This Little Light of Mine.” His legacy will forever be imprinted on our hearts and minds to let Christ’s light shine in this world.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Siek and Rena Postma and his brother, Jack Postma.

He is survived by sister-in-law, Eleanor Postma of Mich.; sister, Grace DeGroat (David) of Virginia; brother, Dirk Postma (Sharon) of Colorado, and sisters, Wilma Bogertman (William) of Pennsylvania, Rena Bast (Peter) of New Jersey, Sharon Postma (Michael King) of Massachusetts, and Betty McRoberts (Douglas) of Pennsylvania. Bill will be missed by his siblings and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.

A private viewing for the family was held Jan. 29. Memorial donations may be made to one of the following organizations: SCARC: Working with Individuals with Development Disabilities, 11 US Highway No. 206, Augusta, NJ 07822 (scarc.org); Friendship Ministries: People With and Without Disabilities Growing Together in Faith, 2215 29th St. SE, Ste. B6, Grand Rapids, MI 49508 (friendship.org); or Fields of Abundance Mission: Supporting Growing Churches and Communities in Nicaragua, P.O. Box 98, Pipersville, PA 18947 (fieldsofabundance.org).

Arrangements were made by Pinkel Funeral Home in Sussex. N.J.