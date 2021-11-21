Mrs. Shirley Ann Rizzo of Otisville, N.Y., died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Garnet Health Medical Center. She was 86.

She was born Dec. 14, 1934, in Kinnelon, N.J., the daughter of the late Jesse Sisco and the late Erma Weaver Sisco.

Shirley was happily married to the love of her life, Philip Rizzo, on Nov. 19, 1955, and remained married for 39 years before his passing in 1994.

Shirley was a member of the Senior Exercise Group at the Otisville Senior Center in Otisville. She truly enjoyed her work as a Food Demo Associate at Sam’s Club in Middletown, N.Y.

Shirley was a loving mother, who always put her family first. She will be remembered by everyone who met her for her sassiness. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved to watch NASCAR and gambling, from a friendly game of Bingo to the slots in Las Vegas, she loved it all.

Surviving are her sons, Philip Rizzo and his wife, Dena of Bella Vista, Ariz., Michael Rizzo and his wife, Sherry, of Vernon, N.J., and her daughter, Melody Velie and her husband, Alan, of Otisville; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Shirley is predeceased by her beloved son Derrick Rizzo and her grandson Michael Velie.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, Pa. Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Port Jervis, N.Y.