Scott Allen Anderson passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home in Glenwood, N.J., surrounded by his loving family.

He fought a six-year heroic battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Scott was born on June 21, 1959, in Pequannock, N.J. He married his soul mate, Kimberly Townsend, on Oct. 8, 1989, and together they raised their four beautiful children, Jordan, Haley, Lucas and Benjamin.

Scott was employed by PSE&G in Clifton for 38 years and retired in 2015 after a distinguished career.

In 2014, Scott was diagnosed with ALS. He was determined to use the time he had to live his life to the fullest no matter what obstacles he faced. He fought hard for six long years and made so many amazing memories with his family and friends. In true Scott fashion, he fought hard to the very end. Scott’s legacy is to continue to fight the disease until there is a cure. He didn’t want another family to have to endure the tragedy of ALS so he selflessly donated his brain to ALS research in the hopes of doing just that.

Everyone that knew Scott loved him for his larger-than-life personality and his contagious smile. He would do anything for a lifelong friend or even an acquaintance and brought so many people into his circle which grew over a lifetime. He had many passions that included hunting, fishing, quad riding and golfing but none as great as the passion he had to be a loving husband and an amazing father. He will always be remembered for his strong love for his family, his positive outlook on life, his ability to make everyone feel at home, and his bravery in his battle with ALS.

Scott is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Townsend Anderson; children, Jordan, Haley, Lucas, and Benjamin and his grandson, Brayden Scott, whom he cherished; mother, Shirley Peter Anderson and predeceased by his father, Melvin Anderson; siblings, Dale Kerstner and her husband, Bill, of Stockholm, N.J., Tom Anderson and his wife, Cindy, of Mt. Hope, N.J., Nancy MacLean and her late husband, Donny, of Blue Ridge, Ga., Dawn Gagliano and her husband, Joe, of Cold Brook, N.Y., Leslie Anderson and Dennis DeCina of Hewitt, N.J., Trudy Mautz and her husband, Derek, of Highland Lakes, N.J.; son-in-law, Wayne and Aline Townsend of Aiken, S.C.; brother-in-law of Gary Townsend and his wife, Patti, of Delray Beach, Fla., and Alex and Patty Townsend of N.C.

Scott, one thing is for sure, you were so loved. It is so evident the enormous impact you left on this world and anyone you met along the way is better because of it. We will miss you, we will love you, and we will always remember... “Don’t slam the door!” Due to Covid, services will be private.

Services were live streamed on Facebook through Highlands Bible Church on July 11. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Scott’s life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to TeamGleason.org. Team Gleason has provided over 10 million dollars in adventure technology, equipment, and care services to over 15,000 people living with ALS and countless others through advocacy, support, and ultimately bringing an end to the disease.