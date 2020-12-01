Roland L. O’Dell Sr. of Liberty, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Achieve Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Liberty. He was 89.

Born in Middletown, N.Y., to the late Roy and Mildred (McIntyre) O’Dell, Roland had lived in Sussex County for most of his life. He had been employed by Ford Motor Company in Mahwah, N.J., for 18 years and retired in 1980. He then became employed as an equipment operator for the County of Sussex for 10 years, retiring in 1992.

He had served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant during the Korean War. Mr. O’Dell was a Past Commander and member of the American Legion Post 213 in Wantage, N.J., Past Sussex County Commander, Charter Member and Lifetime Member of the Vernon VFW Post 8441, member of the Greenville VFW Post 3175, member of the First Baptist Church of Sussex, member of the Greenville Senior Club; the Slate Hill (New York) Senior Club, the Sussex Over 50 Club, member of the Sussex County Democratic Club, past leader of the Cub Scouts in Wantage Township, and member and coach of the High Point Midget Football League.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Marion (Ogden); son, George E. Ogden; and brothers Bim O’Dell, George O’Dell, Everette O’Dell, and Andy O’Dell.

Mr. O’Dell is survived by his son, Ronnie, and his wife, Barbara, of Middletown, N.Y.; brothers Eugene and his wife, Connie, of Vernon, N.J., and Boe O’Dell of Florida, N.Y.; sisters, Dorothy Krasowski of Westtown, N.Y., Florence Gardape of Florida, and Connie Pines of Middletown, N.Y.; grandchildren, Michelle Miedema and her husband, Michael, of Walden, N.Y., Kristen J. Brown and her husband, Leonard, of Middletown, N.Y., and Michael G. O’Dell of Middletown, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Elsie Belcher of Wantage, N.J.; great-grandchildren, Travis, Audrey, Mark and Garrett Miedema, Bailey and John Brown, and Michael G. O’Dell Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, N.J. Interment will follow at Clove Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 213, Scholarship Fund, 917 Route 23, Sussex, NJ 07461.