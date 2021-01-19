Robert “Tee” Tribuzio of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his residence. He was 62.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Tee has lived in the Lake Neepaulin section of Wantage for most of his life. He was a member of St. Monica Roman Catholic Church in Sussex, N.J. Tee was a licensed hairdresser in the county.

Most recently, Tee has been actively involved at Blue Arrow Farm in Pine Island, N.Y. His spirit as the official “Mayor” of Blue Arrow Farm will live on forever. He had a heart of gold and the voice of an angel. He was well known for taking the stage to sing a variety of songs ranging from his beautiful rendition of Ava Maria to rock and roll classics, and with each song he managed to always wow the audience.

Tee was predeceased by his devoted mother, Marie Tribuzio on Sept. 24, 2019. He is survived by his brother, Steven Tribuzi,o and his wife, Linda; nephew, Branden Tribuzio; niece, Alyshia Tribuzio; and many close friends.

Memorial graveside services and interment at Clove Cemetery will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, consider contributing towards placing a stone at the cemetery for Tee and his mom. If you wish to contribute, please contact the funeral home. Funeral arrangements were made by the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex.