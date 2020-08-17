Robert Raggi, age 77, peacefully passed away at his residence on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Englewood, Bob lived in Fairview before moving to Sussex County 20 years ago with his wife, Betty. He was a family man who loved his wife, children and grandchildren. In his earlier years, Bob loved fishing, hunting and watching his favorite sport; basketball. Bob was a life member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers - Local No. 4 of New Jersey. Bob was predeceased by his brother, David Raggi and his father, Adolfo Raggi. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Betty (Zemanek); his son, James Raggi and his wife Carmen; his daughters, Deborah Pesce and her husband Peter and Joanne Bogart and her husband Peter; his mother, Mary (Bertinato) Raggi of Branchville; his brother, Dennis Raggi and his wife Doreen; his sister, Nancy Lagomarsino and her husband Michael; and his grandchildren, Jesse and Joshua Bogart and Diane Raggi. His family and friends are thankful for his companionship and unconditional love. His memory will be in their hearts and their every thought forever. To remain safe during the current pandemic, arrangements were held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Bob’s memory to a Parkinson’s Organization or to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com