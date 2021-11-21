Raymond C. Sugalski of Montague, N.J., passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at home. He was 82.

Son of the late Joseph and Genevieve (Ploski) Sugalski, he was born May 25, 1939, in Passaic, N.J. He was married to the late Madeline (Robe) Sugalski.

Ray was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving from 1962 to 1968. He was a draftsman for Western Electric for 17 years and later was owner and operator of Ray Sugalski Landscaping, Lyndhurst, N.J. After 23 years, he retired as a foreman for Ames Rubber, Hamburg, N.J. Ray was a member of the Marsch Kellogg American Legion Post # 139, Milford, Pa., and was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting.

Ray is survived by his daughter Kimberly Norman and her husband, Scott, of Virginia Beach, Va.; granddaughters. Taylor Norman and her fiancé. Brian Browne of Havertown, Pa.; Leeanne Norman of Virginia Beach, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Kenneth Sugalski; brothers Joseph, Walter, John “Vic”, Vincent Sugalski; and sister Barbara “Betty” Tuzzio.

Visitation was held at Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, on Nov. 18. Funeral services were held at the funeral home on Nov. 19 with the Rev. Keith Raser officiating. Burial followed in Hainesville Cemetery, Hainesville, N.J., with Military Honors.

Memorial donations may be made to Marsch Kellogg American Legion Post #139, PO Box 144, Milford, PA 18337; or Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa.