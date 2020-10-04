Nicole L. Dean of Wake Forest, N.C., passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her residence. She was 22.

Born in Newton, N.J., to Jonathan W. Dean and Maria A. (Santangelo) Dean, Nicole grew up in Vernon, N.J., and graduated from Vernon High School. She was preparing to study optometry in Raleigh, N.C.

Nikki enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hike the Appalachian Trail. She was a very loving and happy soul. Her favorite moments were laughing with her friends and family. Her smile radiated light and love.

Nikki will be forever in the hearts of the people who knew her and deeply missed by her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her mother, Maria Dean.

Nikki is survived by her father, Jonathan Dean, and his wife, Colleen; her sisters, Christy Dean and Alanna Dean and her fiancé, Nic; and her grandmothers, Anita Dean and Vera Santangelo.

Funeral services were held Oct. 2 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. Friends paid their respects to the family prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Private cremation services was held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Center of Prevention and Counseling, 61 Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860.