Neale Etta Smith (nee Melody) of Franklin, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. She was 97.

Born to Delbert Emmons and Elizabeth Ann Melody in Lebanon Twp., PA, she has been a long time resident of Franklin, NJ.

Neale worked as an office cleaner for Dr. Shoemaker and Dr. Vermese and as the answering service and home cleaner for Dr. Vermese. She worked as a cleaner for Morley Shirt Factory in Franklin and was a laundress at Andover Nursing Home. Neale was a member of the Franklin Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, was a dedicated mother and homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, reading and baking. She was best known as always having company at home and no one ever left hungry.

Neale is predeceased by her husband, Gilbert B. Smith, in 1992; her son, David Smith, in 2019; and 10 brothers and sisters. She is the devoted mother of Wayne Smith of Franklin, William R. Smith of Franklin, Barbara Anne Smith-Talmadge and her husband, Harry, of Milford, Pa., and Mildred Conklin and her husband, Edward, of Franklin; loving grandmother of Dearan, Dean, Darla, Bryan, Tania, James, Matthew, Chris and Eddie; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Private cremation services were under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin. A Celebration of Neale's Life will be scheduled for a later date.