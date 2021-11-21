Michael John Batche

Michael (“Mike”) John Batche of Hardyston Township, N.J., died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at home. He was 66.

Mike was born in Pensacola, Florida, on April 17, 1955, and raised in Flint, Michigan. He earned a bachelor of science degree from Michigan State University.

Mike had a fulfilling career as a teacher for Hopatcong Board of Education for the past 15 years. He was actively involved with the Hopatcong High School Drama Club and enjoyed music. Mike was especially fond of his title of Pop-pop; his grandchildren were the apple of his eye.

Mike was predeceased by his father, Robert Batche; and his brothers, Steve and Mark.

He is survived by his wife, Kerri (Jones) Batche; his son, Ryan Batche and wife, Caitlyn; his daughter, Kristi Tompkins and husband, Steve; his son, Brandon Batche; his grandchildren, Lilly, Lucy, Lexi, Luna, and Harry; and his mother, Catherine June Meyers.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, at the First United Methodist, 111 Ryerson Avenue, Newton, N.J. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, also at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hopatcong High School Drama Club Boosters, c/o Hopatcong High School, 2A Windsor Ave, Hopatcong, NJ 07843. Arrangements were made by Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.