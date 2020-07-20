Luzmira Grehanov of Vernon, N.J., passed away at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was 90.

Born in Santiago, Chile, she lived in Toms River, N.J., before recently moving to Sussex County, N.J.

She is survived by her husband, George; son, George Simon and his wife, Joanna, of Vernon; granddaughter, Tiana Grehanov; sisters, Zenaida Manzano of Boca Raton, Fla., and Mariana, Alicia, Lina of Chile; brothers, Rene and Raul of Chile; and niece, Sonia of Chile.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Private cremations services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.