Louise Margaret Clark(nee Kohms), 88 years old, passed away peacefully at Newton Medical Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born to Charles and Louise Kohms in Lincoln Park, NJ, where she grew up and graduated from Boonton High School. She moved to the Beaver Lake section of Hardyston Twp. when she married her late husband, E. Duane Clark.

Louise owned and operated D.W. Clark Bus Company with her late husband for many years before retiring in 1998. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hamburg and the Hardyston Twp. Senior Citizens. Louise was a doting wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and cherished her time with her family. She enjoyed bowling, trips to the shore, senior outings, and driving the school bus for over 40 years with the children whose many lives she touched over the years and always greeted them with a smile.

Louise is predeceased by her husband, E. Duane Clark (1992), her sister, Elise Kohms (2015), and a nephew, Robert Kitchell (2017). She is the devoted mother of Linda Houghtaling and her husband, Jerry of Frankford Twp., NJ, Debra Sweller and her husband, Tom of Hardyston Twp., NJ and June Williams and her husband, Rob of Hardyston Twp., NJ. Loving grandmother of Gregory, Jill, Lauren, Christina, Robert and Thomas. Cherished great grandmother of Wyatt, Logan, Mason, Mia, and Clinton Jr. Dear sister of Justin Kohms and his wife, Kay of Clifton, NJ. Aunt of Gary Kitchell and Jennifer Kohms. Also survived by her dedicated caregiver of 8 years, Marina.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 from 4-8 PM. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at 10 a.m at the funeral home. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston Twp., NJ. Memorial gifts to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3320 Route 94, Hamburg, NJ 07419 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com