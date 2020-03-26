Laura Pierce, 87, passed away on Monday March 23, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1932 in Franklin Hospital to Stephen and Helen (Orosz ) Bendes.

Laura was employed in the cutting room at Morley’s Shirt Company in Franklin. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, and enjoyed bowling, humming birds, and baking Hungarian Christmas cookies for her beloved family.

Laura was predeceased by her parents, and husband Robert, and her siblings; Helen Nagy and husband Alex, Elizabeth Brown and husband John, Steve Bendes and wife Dolores and John Bendes and wife Irene.

Laura is survived by her two daughters; Judy Pierce and Kathy Pierce both of Franklin. She was the sister of Yolanda Orgovan of Newton (formerly of Franklin). Laura was the beloved aunt of, William Nagy and wife Charlene of Stillwater, Elizabeth Flatt of Franklin, Jeff Brown and wife Diane of Hamburg, Linda Webb and husband Richard of Hamburg, Janet Bendes of Sparta, Cheryl Kalafut and husband Mickey of Franklin, Daniel Bendes and wife Wendy of Montague, and Nancy Boudreau of Colorado. She leaves behind several great nieces and nephews and several great - great nieces and nephews.

Due to Government restrictions there will be a private graveside service handled by the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, NJ at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Franklin, NJ, for condolences see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.