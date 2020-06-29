Kenneth Szanyi of Andover, N.J., passed away after a long illness at Newton Medical Center on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was 68.

Son of John and Margaret Szanyi in Sussex, N.J., he had lived in Sparta, N.J., and Ogdensburg, N.J., before moving to Andover many years ago.

Kenneth was a graduate of Sussex Vo Tech, then served with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He worked as a construction worker for many different businesses locally over the years. Kenneth enjoyed bowling and softball when he was not working.

He is the dear brother of Mark Szanyi of Scranton, Pa., and Jack Szanyi and his wife, Jean, of Hardyston Township, N.J. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Kenneth is predeceased by his sister, Sarah Haggerty.

Private cremation was held under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J.