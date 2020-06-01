Kenneth P. Dob of Hardyston, N.J., passed away suddenly on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was 70.

Son of the late Matthew and Alice (Vroegindewey) Dob-DeBel, he was born in Passaic, N.J. Kenneth grew up in Clifton, N.J., and lived in Wayne, N.J., and Vernon, N.J., before settling in Hardyston about 20 years ago.

Kenneth was the former owner of his own diesel truck repair shop, Dob’s Truck Repair. During retirement he became an avid bread baker and loved to share breads and recipes.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene J. (Van Sweden) Dob; children, James Dob of Wayne and Joy and her husband, Steve Van Wingerden, of Rockaway, N.J.; grandchildren, Kevin, Daniel, and Rachael Van Wingerden; brother, Alan and wife Carol Dob of Clifton; sisters, Janet Dob and her partner, Cynthia Viejo, of Charlottesville, Va., and Carolyn and husband, Paul Van Grouw, of Berlin, Pa.; and by his beloved extended family, step-family, and close friends.

He was predeceased by his parents and step-father Elias DeBel.

Due to government restrictions, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon.