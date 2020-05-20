Joseph Dean Brochik of Milford, Pa., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes Barre, Pa. He was 59.

Joe was a master mechanic, electrician, plumber and HVAC self-employed contractor.

Son of Joseph Brochik and June Hovencamp, he was born Aug. 11, 1960, in Franklin, N.J.

Survivors include his mother, June Yunkunis and her husband, Charle,s of West Pittston, Pa.; sister, Pamela Villa of Moosic, Pa.; nephew, Robert Villa of Moosic; and great-nephew, Noah Harry, of Exeter, Pa.

Joe was predeceased by his companion of 30 years Lorenza “Nancy” Prestimonaco.

Burial took place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Port Jervis, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to the Deerpark Humane Society, 202 US-209, Port Jervis, NY 12771.

Arrangements were by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford.