John F. Crawn III of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 49.

Born in Newton on Dec. 3, 1972, John had lived in Sussex County for most of his life. He had been employed by STTC in Flanders as a tire technician. John was an active member of the Sussex Fire Department Fire Police, serving as Fire Police Captain. He was a member and treasurer of the Sussex County Fire Police Association.

John loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was predeceased by his stepmother, Maria Crawn in 2014 and his nephew Matthew Crawn.

John is survived by his wife, Carla (Kimble); sons, Austin J. Crawn and his girlfriend, McKenzie Crowell, of Wantage, and Cory J. Crawn of Wantage; his mother, Judith Crawn and her longtime companion, Ken Lambert, of Pennsylvania; father, John F. Crawn Jr. and his companion, Milta Lopez, of Florida; brother, Kevin Crawn of Georgia; sister, Dolores Tucci and her husband, Brian of Wantage; and his nephew and many nieces.

Visitation, funeral services and firefighters services were held Jan. 3 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. Interment followed at North Hardyston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family or the Sussex Fire Department to help defray the funeral costs.