Jeffrey Tice Carr, of Budd Lake, N.J., formerly of Ogdensburg, N.J., passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was 72 years old and fought a courageous battle against cancer.

Son of the late Gerald and Blanche (Van Orden) Carr, he was raised in Sparta, N.J., and was a graduate of Sparta High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the College of Saint Elizabeth.

A proud and highly decorated Vietnam and Operation Desert Shield veteran, Jeffrey served over two decades in the military with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and National Guard. His numerous service awards include the Vietnam Service Medal, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, and the New Jersey Medal of Honor. In 1986, he was commended for his outstanding performance and devotion to duty by the State of New Jersey Department of Defense as a member of the Escort Committee at the Inauguration of Governor, Thomas H. Kean.

In 1991, he began his career with the U.S. Customs & Border Protection in Newark, N.J., and retired after 23 years of distinguished service as the Deputy Chief Officer. He was a generous philanthropist and dedicated community volunteer who enjoyed playing golf, gardening, and spending time with his family.

He is remembered by his beloved wife of 25 years, Beverly Jackson-Carr; his loving children, Stephanie (Carr) and her husband, Corrado DePinto, of Sparta, Samantha Carr, of Sparta, Judy (Jackson) and her husband, Chris Czako, of Hillsborough, N.J., Douglas Jr. (predeceased) and his wife, Lisa Jackson, of Emmaus, Pa.; and William Jackson, of Hackettstown, N.J.; his 11 grandchildren, Chloe, Danny, Jason, Lianna, Nina, Alex, Nicole, Brittney, Dougie (predeceased), Lexi, and Jordan; his siblings, Stephen (predeceased); Darby, of Punta Gorda, Fla., Kevin and his wife, Holly, of Newton, N.J.; and Kathy Creedon, of North Ft. Myers, Fla.; as well as his many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives were received on June 16 followed by a farewell service on June 17 at Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home in Succasunna, N.J. Jeffrey was laid to rest, with military honors, alongside his parents and brother at the Sparta Presbyterian Methodist Cemetery.

A Life Member of VFW Post 10152 for over 47 years, donations may be made in his memory to Lt. Robert A. Madden, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 10152, P.O. Box 96, Ogdensburg, N.J. 07439.