Janice Hocking, age 77, of Sussex, went home to be with her Lord & Savior on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the New York Presbyterian Cornell Hospital in New York City.

Born in Paterson NJ, to the late Peter and Grace (Pries) Bosma, Janice had lived in Franklin NJ, before settling in Sussex, where she has lived most of her life. Janice had previously worked at the Ben Franklin Store and the Holland American Bakery. She was also an active member of the Sussex Christian Reformed Church since its inception.

Predeceased by her husbands, Richard J. Vander Ploeg (1968)and Thomas Hocking (2010); a brother, Allen Bosma; and a sister, Isabel Russell, Janice is survived by her loving children, Kathrynne Shafer and husband David of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Cheryl Ryder and husband Darryl of Telford, Pa., and Richard Vander Ploeg and wife Judith of Wantage; grandchildren Rachel and Sarah Ryder, and RJ and Patrick Vander Ploeg; and a brother John Bosma and his wife Nancy of Daytona Beach, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Janice will be held on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Ferguson Funeral Home 27 Third Street Sussex, NJ 07461 with services at the Sussex Christian Reformed Church 51 Unionville Avenue, Sussex, NJ 07461 on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m., for Facebook and live stream go to http://Facebook.com/SussexChristianReformedChurch or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jdOSjWIyfebu92I_GEkkA. Proper social distancing measures will be followed. All attendees are required to wear masks at all times and only 50 people will be allowed in building at one time. Burial will follow in the Clove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sussex Christian Reformed Church or the Sussex Christian School. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.