Janet C. Hart resident of Hardyston, N.J., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in West Milford, N.J. She was 68.

Mrs. Hart was under the care of the staff at the Milford Manor Nursing Home at the time of her death. She passed on shortly after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Janet grew up in Ridgefield, N.J., and graduated from the Ridgefield Public Schools. Soon after she graduated with an associates degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology. For many years, Janet worked in the fashion retail business, serving as a department manager for the Stern’s Department Store before engaging in other pursuits.

For a time Janet worked as a substitute teacher in the Vernon Township School District before transitioning to a career in medical billing and medical office management.

Janet was a resident of Vernon, N.J., for much of her adult life, but recently moved to Hardyston with her husband, Thomas P. Hart. Janet loved the arts, Bruce Springsteen, and for many years could be found reading the latest romance novel or a piece of historical fiction and with a Diet Pepsi close at hand. She found joy in simple pleasures, but most often in her family.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas P. Hart. Janet and Tom met at Ridgefield High School and were married in 1972. They were only granted 48 years together in marriage, but they have a love that lasts lifetimes. Tom and Janet were constant companions. They traveled to Ireland for their honeymoon and returned many years later to celebrate their life together. In between they traveled around the country with their family and spent many summers in the Chesapeake Bay area of Virginia, the lakes of Maine, the Outer Banks, and down the Jersey shore.

Over the last few years, Tom cared for Janet diligently as she fought back against the perils of MS and Parkinsons, bringing her to her many doctor visits, helping her with daily care, and always at her side. This continued when Janet entered nursing care. Tom was by her side for hours each day, talking to her and simply holding her hand. The only thing that stopped Tom’s daily visits were the restrictions put in place by the COVID-19 pandemic when the nursing facility could no longer allow regular visitors to their residents. Thankfully, Tom was able to spend a few last hours with Janet on Sunday before she passed. Despite being covered in protective equipment, nothing could form a barrier between Tom and his love for Janet.

Janet is survived by her children, Kerry M. Hart, Christopher M. Hart and his wife, Melanie, and Timothy P. Hart and his husband, Christopher; her granddaughters, who were a light in her life, Madalyn and Caitlin; her brother, David; and numerous nephews, a niece, and their children. She also leaves her cherished Irish Doodle, Finn. Janet loved her family more than anything and she was well-loved in return. She will be terribly missed.

The Hart family will celebrate Janet’s life with a memorial service for her family, friends, and all who loved her at a later date when the social distancing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org).

The family would like to send their deepest thanks to the many doctors, nurses, and healthcare aides who have helped Janet with her medical issues over the last few years. In particular, the family would like to thank the nurses and healthcare aides at Milford Manor who did their best to keep Janet healthy, who cared for her each day, and who helped her say goodbye to her family.

Please save lives and stay home.