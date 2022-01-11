James Rannazzisi of Hamburg, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He was 89.

Born to Salvatore and Lucy Rannazzisi in Passaic, N.J., he moved to Highland Lakes, N.J., in 1969 and then to Hamburg in 1997. James served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and then became a member of the Passaic Police Department in 1962 and worked to the rank of sergeant, he then transferred to New Jersey Public Defenders Office and worked as an investigator, retiring as Chief Investigator of Passaic County in 1995. He was a former member of the Passaic PBA. James is predeceased by his wife, Bernice Rannazzisi (1994) and is the devoted father of James Rannzzisi Jr. of Lafayette Township, N.J., Salvatore Rannazzisi and his wife, Nancy, of Bridgewater, N.J., and Michael Rannazzisi and his wife, Cindy, of Hamburg; loving grandfather of Olivia, Nicholas, and Nathan; dear brother of deceased sisters Rose Schillaci of West Milford, N.J., Francis Cuco of Vernon, N.J., and deceased brother Salvatore Rannazzisi of Pompton Lakes, N.J. The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 5-9 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 14, at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon Township.