Hazel Price Doty of Frankford, N.J., died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Newton Medical Center as a result of heart and lung complications due to the COVID-19 virus. She was 90.

Daughter of Milton and Helen (Compton) Price, Hazel was born in Franklin and grew up in the Augusta section of Frankford.

She had been a resident of the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Frankford Township for one and a half years, where she received excellent care from her Homestead family.

Hazel graduated from Newton High School in June 1947 and married C. Stanley Doty two weeks later, on June 29. Hazel and Stanley shared 42 years of marriage before he passed away in 1990. Hazel worked in Newton, N.J., at the Hall of Records and Smith's Store before working at J.R. Roof Inc. for nearly 25 years.

Mom was a member and past president of both the Frankford Township Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the American Legion Post 157.

Mom and Dad traveled to Florida, Hawaii, the Messina Locks, Tennessee, and Niagara Falls a couple times, and made numerous trips to New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. She loved each of her children and grandchildren dearly.

Hazel was predeceased by her parents; husband, Stanley; sisters, Laura (Nel) Sabourin, of Colchester, Vt., and Virginia Price and Ellen Price, of Augusta; and brother, Larry (Nancy) Price, of Frankford.

She is survived by her sons, Stanley Doty and his wife, Patty, of Tampa, Fla., and Lindsay Doty and his wife Donna, of Plant City, Fla.; daughter, Sandy, and her husband, Fred Swanson, of Lafayette, N.J.; grandchildren, Lea (Andrew) Macfarlane, Laurie (Eric) Swanson, Nora Swanson, Amanda (Sean) Jans, Aubrey Swanson, Derek Doty, Justin (Nicole) Doty, and Christina Doty; and great-grandchildren, Owen and Peter Macfarlane, Grace Swanson, Archer Doty, and Ethan Jans; sister, Betty (Joe) Donahoe, of Penn Yan, N.Y.; and sister-in-law, Nancy Price (Larry) of Branchvillle, N.J.

Private graveside services are planned at the Beemerville Cemetery with arrangements made by Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. A fellowship and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 169 South, Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426 (naf@ataxia.org), or the Organization for Autism Research, 2111 Wilson Blvd., Suite 401, Arlington, VA 22201 (info@researchautism.org).

The family would like to thank Dr. Liotta, Dr. Jhaveri, Dr. Shen, every single person within the Homestead family, the ER staff and the staff of One South at Newton Medical Center, Hospital Chaplain Randy Parks, and Jane O'Gorman and associates of Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.