Harold Joseph Cosh of Colesville, Wantage Township, N.J., passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. He was 83.

He was born to Joseph and Marjorie Cosh in Wantage Township, where he has been a lifelong resident. Harold owned and operated Cosh Acres dairy farm in Wantage Township and was a self-employed home builder as well. Harold was an exempt member of the Wantage Township Fire Department, Colesville, served on the Sussex County Board of Agriculture, was an FHA Committeeman, the Hackettstown Livestock Market Director, an Agway Committeeman and a Sire Power Committeeman. Harold is predeceased by his brother, Donald Cosh; sister, Mildred Hynes; and grandchildren, Jonathan and Alexander Cosh.

He is the beloved husband for 60 years of Joyce Cosh (nee Van De Moere); devoted father of Debra Ann Card and her husband, Thomas, of Wantage Township, Dr. Sandra Lee Winters and her husband, Kenneth, of Milford, Pa., Susan Lynn Webster and her boyfriend, Mike Rittweger, of Wantage Township, and Dr. Michael Harold Cosh and his wife, Jeanine of Crownsville, Md; loving grandfather of Christopher, Sarah, Brandon, Hannah, Cameron, Zachary, Quinlan, Connor, Riley and Emma; dear brother of Elaine Compton of Westtown, N.Y., David Cosh of Boiling Springs, S.C., Phillip Cosh of El Cajon, Calif, and George Cosh of Port Jervis, N.Y.; and cherished by many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. The family received their friends at Ferguson Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J., on Jan. 8. The funeral service was held at the funeral home. Interment followed at Clove Cemetery, Wantage Township.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.