George R. Sherman Jr. of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his residence. He was 73.

He was born in Middletown, N.Y., to the late George R. Sherman Sr. and Mary M. (Truex) Sherman.

George served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He had lived in Middletown for most of his life before moving to Sussex County 35 years ago.

George was employed as a butcher for the A&P Supermarkets. He had worked in several stores over his career and retired from the Verno, N.J., store. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his time spent at the hunting camp in New York State.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Bonnie Norwood; and his former wife, Candi Sherman.

George is survived by his wife, Sara (Kantenwein) Sherman; son, George R. Sherman III of New Hampton, N.Y.; step-daughter, Michelle Mezger and her husband, Mike, of Sussex;, N.J.; step-son, Stan Gardner of Wantage; brothers, Tom Sherman of Middletown, N.Y. Bob Sherman and his wife, Sue, of Greenville, N.Y.; Greg Sherman of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Tom Tyler Shoemaker and his wife, Angel, of Middletown, N.Y.; sister, Mary Wiltshire and her husband, Ray, of Charleston, S.C.; grandchildren, David, Victoria, and Hanna Gardner; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a celebration of George’s life for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

