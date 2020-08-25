George Arthur Sabourin of Ogdensburg, N.J., passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. He was 84.

George was born on April 27, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from St. Leo’s High School.

George worked as a Transportation Manager for BASF Corporation. He was an Army Veteran.

In June of 1972, George and his family moved to Ogdensburg from Dearborn Heights, Michigan. In June 1973 George joined the Ogdensburg First Aid Squad. He held every elected office of the squad. George has 30-plus years teaching first aid in Sussex County and at Bergen County EMS Training Center. A 25-year member of the New Jersey First Aid Council, George held the position of chairman of the 12th District for many years. George ran the CPR Training Program at Newton Hospital, where he was very instrumental in the A.E.D. Program. He also had many other teaching credentials. He received the honor of First Aider of the year from the Sparta Knights of Columbus.

George is an honorary member of the Ogdensburg Fire Department. He had the honor of being Santa Claus for the Borough of Ogdensburg and the Ogdensburg Fire Department for many years. George was crowned Ogdensburg Day King on Sept. 7, 2019.

George is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia (Geraghty) Sabourin; children, Marie (Jeff) Jozowski, Robin (Glenn) Gruen, Patricia (Ron) Casteel, Gail (Dave) Simerson, Scott (DD) Sabourin, and Shana (Kris) Gordon; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Beshada, Daniel (Kate) Gruen, Kimberly Gruen, Robert (Meghan) Casteel, David Simerson, Jeffrey Jozowski, Nicole Simerson, and Maya Gordon; great-grandchildren,Desiree Beshada, Bria Beshada, Callie Beshada, Derek Gruen, and Colin Casteel; sisters, Sr. Patricia Ann Sabourin , Theresa (Ray) Wenson, and Patricia Cline Sabourin.

George is preceded in death by his mother, Ellen (O’Connor) Sabourin; father, George Sabourin; and brother, Francis Sabourin.

Visitation was held Aug. 20 at Ramsey’s Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J. Services were private at St. Thomas Aquin Church in Ogdensburg. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Liam’s Lighthouse Foundation or to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Charitable Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton NJ 07860.