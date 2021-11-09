Frederick H. Mara Jr.

Frederick (Fred) Mara Jr. of Paulinskill Lake, Stillwater, N.J., died peacefully at home on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. He was 88.

Fred was born in Queens, N.Y. He served in the Army during the Korean War. After completing his military service, he attended and graduated from NYU and later earned a master’s degree from Montclair State. He was an educator in the Newton school district for nearly 30 years.

Throughout his years, Fred was passionate about volunteering and held various elected and volunteer positions within the communities of Stillwater and Newton. He was also a history buff and had many hobbies. Whether it was at his workbench making furniture, restoring his antique circus wagon, or building rooms onto his home, his hands were always busy. He enjoyed fishing, playing chess, and never missed his morning grapefruit or reading the daily newspapers.

Known for his size and his personality, he was often called “Big Fred.” Well into his sixties you would never see him without a pack of Lucky Strikes in his pocket, despite the pleas of his daughters to quit. In his later years, he liked to travel, play golf, read, and continue his lifelong fascination with collecting stamps.

Fred is predeceased by Marian (Betty) Mara, his wife of more than 40 years.

Aloving father and grandfather, Fred is survived by his three daughters, Karen Mara of Pennsylvania, Leah Mara of New Jersey and her daughters Linzy and Zoe, and Aline Holler of Delawae, her husband, Jason, and their sons Bryan (Kelsey) and Drew (Emily). He also leaves behind his longtime companion, Joanie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice (karenannquinlanhospice.org) or Byram Animal Rescue Kindness (barksinc.com).

A memorial service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home.