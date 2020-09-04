Elizabeth A. Merrill of Stockholm, N.J., peacefully passed away at her residence on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. She was 75.

Born in Newark, N.J., to the late Alfred Lindstad and Anna Merrill, Betty graduated from Rutgers University. She was a psychiatric social worker and retired from the Essex County Hospital in Cedar Grove. Betty loved animals and she regularly donated to humane societies.

Betty is survived by her brother, Arthur A. Merrill of Stockholm; and her neighbor and close friend, Dominick Demsak of Stockholm.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Dade; and her canine companion, Dusty.

Graveside services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Newton Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by Pinkel Funeral Home in Sussex, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a humane society of one’s choice.