Donald E. Touw of Hamburg, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Bentley Assisted Living Center in Branchville, N.J. He was 90.

Son of the late Richard and Hattie (Mos) Touw, he was born and raised in Platte, South Dakota. He lived in Hamburg most of his life.

Donald served in the National Guard and was the owner of Don’s Auto Body in Hamburg. He was also a member of the Hamburg Fire Department and Hardyston Masonic Lodge.

Donald is survived by his daughter, Carol Ann Courtright of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; son, Terry Touw of Waterford, Conn.; grandchildren, Alan and Brian Courtright; and seven great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hamburg Fire Department.