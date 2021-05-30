Charlotte Vnuk(nee Keiter), 69 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in St. Paul, MN, and grew up in Tucson and raised her children in Boonton, NJ before moving to Franklin, NJ, with her husband Frank to run The Wallkill Golf Club in 1993.

Charlotte worked as the Assistant Golf manager at the Wallkill Golf Club in Franklin for many years. She was an active parishioner, head of the lectors, CCD teacher and choir member at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Franklin, NJ, prior to her illness. She was a Secular Franciscan and enjoyed gardening, cooking, animals, the beach, Disney and most of all her family. Charlotte was a friend of Bill W. and celebrated 27 years of sobriety.

Charlotte is predeceased by her daughter, Katie Russo(2013), her brother, Billie Keiter, 2 sisters, Kay Becker and Jeannie Merrick and a brother in law, Tom Walent. She is the beloved wife for 38 years of Frank Vnuk of Franklin, NJ. Devoted mother of Vicki Schroeder and Mother in law of Thomas Schroeder of Ogdensburg, NJ. Loving grandmother of Nicole, Anastasia and Zachary. Sister of Marianne Morris of AZ and Steve Keiter of OH. Daughter in law of Kate and the late Ed “Pop” Vnuk. Sister in law of Sandy Walent of Wilkes-Barre, PA, Eddie and Beth Vnuk of Lakeland, FL, Steve and Donna Vnuk of Albany, NY and Annie Jobson of Mt. Top, PA.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Franklin, NJ at 11 a.m. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.