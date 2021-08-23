Vernon Twp., NJ: Cameron Joseph Myers, 2 years old, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Born to Jessica Myers in Pequannock Twp., NJ, he has lived in Vernon Twp.

Cameron is the beloved son of Jessica Myers of Vernon Twp., NJ. Loving grandson of Robert and Edna Myers of Vernon Twp., NJ. Dear nephew of Arleena DeGroat and her fiancee, Jeffrey Heidecke of Ogdensburg, NJ and Steven Myers and his fiancée, Annmarie Crowe of Vernon Twp., NJ. Cherished great grandson of Carol Hardy of Vernon Twp., NJ, Robert Myers, Sr. and Connie McKenna of Kissimmee, FL and Janet Malone and her husband, William of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. Also survived by cousins, Desiree Myers and Jacob Heidecke.

The family received their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, N.J., on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. Funeral service followed at 5 p.m. Cremation will be private. Donations to the family at this time would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com