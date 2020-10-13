Barbara Teevan (Urciuoli) of Ogdensburg, N.J., passed away at her home on Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020. She was 73.

She was born on May 9, 1947, in Hackensack, N.J., to John and Josephine (LaMantia) Urciuoli.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Robert Urciuoli.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Charles. She was the loving mother of Dawn Waleck and her husband, Chris, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Patrick Teevan and his wife, Mary Lou, of Hopatcong, N.J., and Charles Teevan Jr. and his wife, Nichole, of Franklin, N.J.; her cherished grandchildren, Kerri Lynn, Ian and his wife, Paulina, Mark, Charles III and Ethan; great-granddaughter, Lola; her siblings, John Urciuoli and his wife Cathy and Mike Urciuoli and his wife Roberta; and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation was held Oct. 11 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin. A funeral service was held Oct. 12 at the funeral home, and the interment service at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.