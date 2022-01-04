Ann H. Meeker was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She peacefully passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the age of 83 at Saint Clare’s Hospital in Dover, N.J.

She was born to Henry and Margaret Hartley on Jan. 15, 1938. She was their only child.

Ann met her husband, Stephen Avard Meeker, in grade school and after college were married on June 18, 1960. After graduating from Glen Ridge High School in Glen Ridge, N.J., Ann attended Beaver College (now Arcadia) in Glenside, Pa., graduating in 1960 with a kindergarten-elementary education degree. She became a much-loved teacher and tutor in the town of Sparta, N.J. Ann taught second grade and transitional first at Sparta Alpine School and Helen Morgan School for over 40 years and was acknowledged as Teacher of the Year before her retirement in 2008.

Ann enjoyed vacationing at Corlear Bay Club on Lake Champlain, N.Y., from the time she was a teenager and later with her own children and grandchildren. She made lifelong friends there. She was a devoted mother to her children, Scott and his wife, Elise, Debbie, and Mark and his wife, Pauline. Ann was a proud “Nanna” to her grandchildren Brianna, Stephen, and Victoria.

Ann was known for always putting others above herself. Ann loved investing in the lives of the children in her community, creating fun activities and special holiday events in her home. Neighborhood children would come from all over to Ann’s home on Halloween for the best treats and games. After-school tutoring, summer parties and gatherings at Upper Lake Beach were always special to her.

Ann will be missed by all her family, friends, and the Sparta community. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned.

In lieu of flowers, donate to the Sparta Public Library in order to purchase children’s books in her memory: Sparta Public Library c/o Ann Meeker Memorial Fund for Children’s Books 22 Woodport Road Sparta, NJ 07871.