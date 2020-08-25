Alan T. Ryan of Vernon, N.J. (formerly of Downsville, N.Y., and Hawthorne, N.J.), passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, after a long illness. He was 81 years old.

Born in Paterson, N.J,. he was the son of James and Florence Ryan.

Alan was a customer service representative for PSE&G in Paterson.

In Downsville, N.Y., he was a member of the American Legion, having served in the U.S. Navy from 1957-1959 on the U.S.S. Essex.

Alan is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carol; daughters Cathy J. Foy of Vernon, N.J., and Christine Hersh of Chico, California; sons Alan T. and his wife Diane of Caldwell, N.J., and Ron and his wife Kim of West Milford, N.J.; eight grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; and sister, Eileen Breur of Bradenton, Fla.

Visitation was held Aug. 21 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

Burial with a graveside service was held Aug. 22 in Paige Cemetery, Downsville, N.Y.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.