Abel Sanchez-Casas of Newton, N.J., passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Newton Medical Center following complications from Covid-19. He was 21.

Born in Veracruz, Mexico, Abel has been a longtime resident of Newton. He was a graduate of the Newton High School class of 2017.

Abel was a healthcare worker with Broad Step Willow Glen in Sparta, N.J.

A loving and devoted son, brother and friend to many, he always put others ahead of himself. Abel enjoyed basketball, music and any kind of animals. He was well known for his extensive sneaker collection.

Survivors include his loving parents, Abel Sanchez and Francisca Casas Santos,; his brother, Brandon Sanchez Casas; his sister, Melissa Sanchez Casas; his Godparents, Pedro and Carmela Cajero and Pedro and Dolores Herrera; his maternal grandparents, Teodula Santos and Iviueo Casas; and his paternal grandparents, Daniel Sanchez and Cecilia Jimenez.

Visitation was held on June 23 in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, Newton. A Funeral Mass was celebrated June 24 at the Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Newton.