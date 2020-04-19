John Tracy Pinner of Stockholm, N.J., passed away with his wife, Robin, at his side on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was 70.

John was born on Sept. 15, 1949, in Nevada, Missouri, to Garland Eugene and Margaret Jean (Tracy) Pinner.

John was a resident of Missouri and Pittsburg, Kansas. He was a paralegal for Robert Bloodgood Esq. and also was a weekend golf starter at the Crystal Springs Country Club. He attended Pittsburg University in Kansas and received his degree in Music from Colorado State University. John had a beautiful tenor voice and sang opera in local churches and in Carnegie Hall.

John was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Anne Brown.

He is survived by his loving wife, Robin (Klemm) Pinner; brother-in-law, Nyle Brown; along with his many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home.