John A. Nordmeyer of Sparta, N.J., passed away suddenly on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Andover, N.J. He was 88.

He was born in Paterson, N.J., grew up in Fairlawn, N.J., and lived in Sparta since 1991.

In his earlier years John was a NASCAR driver. He was a proud member of the United States Army from 1947-1991 and was a drill Sargent for the 101st Airborne and for the Army reserves. He retired as a police officer at Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton, N.J.

John was a member of the American Legion, Post 86, Sparta/Newton, N.J. He had a strong faith in the Lord and was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Paterson; Redeemer Lutheran Church in Andover, N.J., and Holy Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge, N.J.

John is predeceased by his wife, Julie. He is survived by his cousin Ferdinand Mueller and his significant other, Sue Vaccaro, and Susan’s daughter, Sandra Vaccaro Crolius, and her husband, Kennet,h and their son, Erik, and many friends.

Friends are invited to celebrate his life on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, N.J. Masks are required and no more than 25 people are allowed in the building at a time for visitation.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Holy Faith Lutheran Church, 104 Paradise Road, Oak Ridge, N.J. Face masks are required at Holy Faith Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, 295 Totowa Road, Totowa, N.J.