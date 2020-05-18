James W. Branagan died on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was 63.

Son of Mary Frances (Corbutt) Branagan and the late William Branagan, he was born on July 3, 1956.

He was married for 40 years to his beloved wife, Mary Grace (Healey) Branagan.

He was the father of Michael Branagan and Erin Branagan, both of Vernon, N.J., and Timothy and his wife, Candice Branagan, of Glenwood, N.J., and Kathryn Cronin of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; brother of John and his wife, Mary Ellen Branagan, Mary Theresa and Benny Salerno, and William and Gina Branagan; and brother-in-law of John Feczko.

James was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Kate Branagan; and his sister, Kathleen Feczko.